Talent’s Malmgren Garage nominated for National Register of Historic Places

TALENT, Ore. — The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation approved of Malmgren Garage in Talent as a nomination of the National Register of Historic Places today.

The nomination indicates the property has local significance in the development of Talent and the Pacific Highway Route.

The garage was constructed in 1924 and little modification has been made to the building. The most significant was damage made to the garage by the Almeda Fire.

George Kramer, a historical preservation consultant from Kramer Company says the community has supported this project.

The town up the street is called Phoenix, but this is a building that like a phoenix, has risen. This building not only has a great history and deserves this recommendation from you but is a statement on the future of Talent as well.

The recommendation will now go to the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places.

