SOU reducing fees as classes move online due to COVID-19 concerns

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University is reducing student fees for the spring term.

The board of trustees is working to figure out how much the first fee reduction will be. It will apply to the mandatory fees students pay for health and medical services, student activities, student mental health counseling, student employment and other services.

This week, SOU and other Oregon colleges and universities announced, they’re only doing online schooling this spring.

