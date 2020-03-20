SOU reducing fees as classes move online due to COVID-19 concerns

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University is reducing student fees for the spring term.
The board of trustees is working to figure out how much the first fee reduction will be. It will apply to the mandatory fees students pay for health and medical services, student activities, student mental health counseling, student employment and other services.
This week, SOU and other Oregon colleges and universities announced, they’re only doing online schooling this spring.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.