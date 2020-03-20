Resource hub for Rogue Valley available for those needing help

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– A non-profit is getting the word out about a website people in the Rogue Valley can use to get help.
The Rogue Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster is made up of individuals and local companies. The website is a one-stop-shop for people and organizations to offer and receive resources or get help.
Organizations involved include emergency services such as American Red Cross and local groups like Ashland CERT, Addictions Recovery Center and United Way of Jackson County.
“This is crucial because we have people who have definite needs and the question is, ‘Okay so how do I make those needs known,’ and sometimes people don’t know who to contact,” said Dave Dotterrer, a member of the non-profit.
People can sign up to help offer volunteer work or fulfill a call for help in the community. You can find out more at the Rogue Valley Preparedness and Resource Hub online.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.