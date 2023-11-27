Southern Oregon Subaru donating to organizations for every Subaru bought

MEDFORD, Ore. – This holiday season, Southern Oregon Subaru is donating to several organizations for every Subaru bought, including SoHumane.

It’s the annual Share the Love event.

When a Subaru is sold from the Medford car dealer, $325 will be donated to one of five organizations.

Customers will be able to choose which cause it goes to.

Over the years, nearly $275,000 has been donated to SoHumane and almost 300 pets have found their forever home.

The event is happening now until January 2nd.

Southern Oregon Subaru will also be holding their 12th annual SoHumane Adoption event, on December 10th.

It will take place at the SOSubaru Express Service building, on Lawnsdale Drive, in Medford.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.