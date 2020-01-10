State of Oregon releases new data on human trafficking across the state

SALEM, Ore. – The state of Oregon is releasing new data on human trafficking across the state.
According to the Oregon Department of Justice and the Department of Human Services, more than 700 victims of human trafficking were identified between October 2018 and 2019. Multnomah and Clackamas counties had the most, and Jackson County ranked 7th with 27 victims identified. Douglas and Klamath counties also made the list with a total of 25 victims between them. Medford-based Redemption Ridge says the I-5 corridor is a big draw for human traffickers.
“We’re on I-5, it’s a big corridor it’s known as the kitty track to traffickers, it’s a five hour run from Medford to Portland,” Redemption Ridge Executive Director, Kirsten Arreguin said. “We have trafficking that goes on here, last year there were a number of people arrested in Jackson county.”
There are many reputable organizations both in the Rogue Valley and nationally who help victims of human trafficking. If you or someone you know needs help now call 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 to reach the National Human Trafficking hotline.
