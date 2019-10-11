Home
Students from Illinois Valley clean Cave Junction streets

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Students in the Illinois Valley were lending helping hands in remembrance of a beloved community member today.

Dozens of students from Illinois Valley High School swept, cleaned, and picked up trash on Cave Junction streets. Organizers said the students and teachers did general maintenance on businesses and government offices in the area. The clean up is in remembrance of Dan Fiske, a Cave Junction council president and veterinarian who passed away in 2013.

“Each year we’re trying to add on more and more students and it’s just great to see the numbers and also see our school grow as a whole,” Kathryn Rich, Senior at Illinois Valley High School said.

For the first time, students from Lorne Byrne Middle School also joined in on the cleanup. The Dan Fiske Day of Service began in 2014 and happens every fall.

