Suspect in custody after car chase in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. – Authorities were alerted to a car chase within the city limits of Ashland today at around 8 p.m. Police say the suspect stole a car at Emigrant Lake.
Authorities were alerted, and eventually caught up with him. Police say they followed him through Ashland until he started driving the wrong way down the road.
Police were again able to catch up with him on Highway 99 outside of city limits, and chased the suspect until Phoenix.
He got out of the car when police cornered him, and authorities say they then chased him on foot.
Police say they do have a suspect in custody tonight, and he is currently being processed and booked in the Jackson County Jail on various charges.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.