Bear causes fatal crash on Hwy 26

WARM SPRINGS, Ore.– Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal crash which is believed to be caused by a bear.
On Saturday around 7 p.m. OSP and emergency personnel responded to a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near Warm Springs.
Preliminary investigations show motorcyclist, Rhett Larsen, 39, from Bend was traveling eastbound when a large bear appeared in the road. Unable to avoid the bear, Larsen struck the bear, killing it and caused himself to be thrown from his motorcycle.
He was then struck in the westbound lane by a Ford SUV pulling a utility truck causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll onto it’s side.
Larsen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on-scene.
The driver of the Ford, Margaret Sweo, 57, from Oregon City was transported to a hospital for injuries.
The roadway was closed for six hours with a detour in place.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.