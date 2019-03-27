Talent man reported missing

TALENT, Ore. — The Talent Police Department is looking for a local man that’s been missing for several months.
33- year old Nathan Karpowicz was last seen in the Talent area last November. He is described as a white man, 6’2″ tall, weighing about 180 pounds.
His girlfriend and child are still looking for him. Police say he is originally from the Colorado area has worked in the hemp industry.
“We’ve been in contact with some of his family in other parts of the United States and they’ve indicated that this behavior is not unusual for him that he has voluntarily gone missing for sometimes weeks or months without contact with the family,” said Chief Tim Doney.
Police say his bank account was emptied and his cell phone is no longer in use.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the police.
