Teachers still working to figure out child care plans for the school year

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District is trying to bring in child care for its educators. In MSD’s back to school plan, teachers are asked to be in the building while holding distance learning classes.
But some teachers are finding it difficult to be in school while teaching their students because they have children of their own or other commitments. The Medford Education Association said it’s working with the district to find a solution that works for teachers. But both the district and the union said the goal is to have teachers in classrooms if possible.
“We’re hoping not to have employees use that leave because we know that classroom teacher is important and we ant the real classroom teacher in the classroom,” Medford Education Association President, Troy Pomeroy said.
“They devise a plan to ensure that that high-quality instruction while the teacher is handling whatever the teacher needs to handle,” Medford School District Superintendent, Dr. Bret Champion said.
At this point, the school district is providing space to some child care providers to have child care at school facilities where teachers are working. However, there are federal COVID-19 leave plans available to help teachers who can’t find an option that works for them.
