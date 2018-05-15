Ten children rescued in California torture case

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (NBC News) – A California couple is facing numerous charges, including felony torture, after ten children were rescued from their home.
Authorities arrested 30-year-old Ina Rogers and 29-year-old Jonathan Allen on Monday.
Police say the ten children were living in horrible conditions.
Some of the children reported abuse that resulted in puncture wounds, burns, bruising, and injuries that appear to be the result of being shot with a pellet gun.
Rogers was booked and charged with child neglect; she was released on $10,000 bail.
Allen was arrested and charged with nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.
He remains in custody.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2GghyBf