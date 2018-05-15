Hundreds protest police custody death in Louisiana

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WDSU) – Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish coroner on Monday ruled 22-year-old Keeven Robinson’s death while in police custody a homicide.
Hundreds of friends, family and supporters took to the streets of Old Jefferson after the announcement to demand justice.
Robinson died last Thursday while in the custody of undercover narcotics agents in Jefferson Parish following a chase, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
Lopinto and coroner Gerald Cvitanovich met with Robinson’s family Monday before a 10 a.m. press conference.
At the press conference, Cvitanovich said the autopsy was performed Saturday and showed evidence of a traumatic neck injury that led to compressed asphyxiation.
