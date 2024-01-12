LAKEVIEW, Ore.- The Town of Lakeview continues its work to become more eco-friendly.

For close to a decade, the Town of Lakeview has been transitioning towards using renewable energy. The town recently announced the Community Renewable Energy Grant was awarded to Jacobs, which it called a global leader in technical, professional and construction services. Lakeview is one of 39 recipients selected by the Oregon Department of Energy to receive these grant funds.

The town is using the $100k grant to create framework with Jacobs that will allow the town to take advantage of existing geothermal energy networks. According to National Geographic, geothermal energy is heat produced in earth’s core. It works as a clean and renewable resource that can be used for heating and electricity.

The town says once the project is finished, it will offset more than 70% of Lakeview’s space heating demands along with offsetting propane usage, lifting rural communities from the grips of energy poverty. The town hopes the project will be complete by the end of April.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.