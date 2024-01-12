Mt. Ashland Ski Area opening day exactly 60 years after first opened

MT ASHLAND SKI AREA, Ore. – Skiers and boarders across the region took advantage of the snow to enjoy Mt Ashland’s opening day Thursday.

There wasn’t enough snow to open during Christmas Break, but this year’s opening day was still extra special as Thursday marks exactly 60 years since the Ski Area first opened.

Mt Ashland general manager Andrew Gast says it’s amazing to be able to celebrate their anniversary exactly to the day.

“A week and a half ago we had dirt on the ground and now we got feet and feet of snow,” Gast said. “I think that 60 years ago when people first came up with the idea of Mt. Ashland, I don’t know that they saw that the pass what it would become and how popular we are. Opening day we filled the parking lot on a Thursday at 9:30 in the morning.”

Gast says there’s still plenty of time to hit the slopes before the season wraps up in early spring.

He says there will be fun events and live music every Saturday until it closes.

You can find more information about Mt. Ashland Ski Area and its season on their website here.

