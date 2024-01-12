Family raising funds for four kids after parents died in head on collision

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– A Siskiyou County family is raising money after a fatal car crash left four kids without their parents.

All four young children who were in the crash survived, but they are still recovering.

The crash happened back on December 29th, near Hornbrook.

Ben and Jessica Stone were both killed in the head on collision, but all four children in the car survived.

Since then, a family member has started a GoFundMe to take care of the children as they recover from the accident.

She said the whole family has stepped up to help all four kids get through this difficult time.

Kara Kitchen said, “we just appreciate anything that anyone can give. It’s all going to go to the kids. It’s a devastating accident, but they’ve survived and that’s amazing.”

Kitchen said their goal is to raise $100,000 through the GoFundMe, so $25,000 can go to each child.

She said two of kids will live with their biological father, while two will be with their grandparents, who have also organized a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe has already raised nearly $10,000 and Kitchen said its heart-warming to see the community’s support.

If you would like to donate, we will have the link to both fundraisers here.

