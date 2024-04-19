Third grade students learn about agriculture life in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Thursday, elementary school kids in Eagle Point saddled up and learned about agriculture life on a ranch. Its all through the Calves in the Classroom program.

After learning about agriculture life in the classrooms, students spent time on a ranch to immerse themselves a little deeper in what they call Ranch Day. Owner of the ranch and one of the Calves in the Classroom founders, Randy Wolf said,

“The thing that’s most important to me is that these kids have a good time. They see the ranch, they see agriculture life and they go away with a good feeling about what we do out here.”

Students got a first hand look at roping, cow feeding, cows mooing and even auctioneering; all that and more for the Calves in the Classroom Ranch Day in Eagle Point. Its a program designed to connect 3rd graders with 4-H and FFA students and teach them about agriculture skills; and its done hands-on, letting kids interact and learn with real animals. Another founder of the Calves in the Classroom program, Tara Millan said,

“We’re in 15 schools throughout the Rogue Valley, everywhere from Ashland to Shady Cove and it is the parents of our classroom leaders that get these kids into the classrooms each month, so none of this would be possible without our great parents.”

The classroom leaders led the 3rd graders through several different stations, where they fed cattle, roasted marshmallows and went through a relay race and roping. One of the classroom leaders, Orrin Gingg said,

“We have four stations. There’s two stations where you’re on a saddle, throwing at cattle heads, not real ones. And then there’s two stations that you’re just standing up and you’re throwing at cattle heads that are stuck in some hay bales.”

Volunteers and classroom leaders say sharing their way of life is highly rewarding. Another classroom leader, Hayden Wilfong said,

“I was actually born into agriculture and I’ve been doing it my whole life and I love going into the classrooms and teaching all the kids that don’t really know about it. The future generation you know? All that stuff about it so they can do it when they’re older.”

The Ranch Day will continue for another set of 3rd graders on Friday. More information on Calves in the Classroom, can be found on the Jackson County Stockmen’s Association website.

