Three Rivers School District building repair bond added to ballot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Three Rivers School District wants voters to approve a $39 million maintenance and security bond.

On February 21 the school district board unanimously voted to send a $39 million general obligation bond to the primary ballot in May.

Board Chair Rich Halsted says the bond will primarily be used for rooftop repairs on every building in the district. About $6 million, Halsted says, will be allocated towards school security upgrades such as extra fencing and keyed entry doors. Halsted says the district’s roofs haven’t been replaced since their last bond was approved in the year 2000.

We’re asking the public to please help us keep these buildings in a good state of repair. We don’t have a building in this school district right now that doesn’t have at least one or two buckets catching water today.

If approved Halsted says the State of Oregon will match the bond with a $6 million grant.

The rooftop water damage is so severe, that Halsted says the buildings may need to partially close if the voters do not vote in favor of the bond.

