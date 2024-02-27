20th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. — The 20th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival is this Friday, March 1st through Sunday at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

There’s something for everyone including a Chocolate Brunch at the Stardust Lounge where you get to enjoy a delicious buffet-style menu by Ashland’s award-winning Executive Chef, David Georgeson, and savor a variety of chocolate-infused delights, from savory to sweet.

There are also vendors to explore, the First Friday Art Walk, or you can participate in the Charlie’s Chocolate Run taking place at Emigrant Lake. Race distances include a 1-mile fun run, a 5K and a 10K. All participants will receive a chocolate bar at the end of the race with the potential of finding that one and only golden ticket.

You can purchase tickets for the events and find out more information at the Oregon Chocolate Festival website.

