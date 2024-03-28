Trail closures in Ashland for Forestland Climate Adaptation Project

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland forestry officials have begun work on its Forestland Climate Adaptation Project this week.

Similar to the Bureau of Land Management’s proposal in the Applegate, Ashland has seen a large number of Douglas firs die off in the past year. The dead trees pose a significant fire risk and fire officials want to thin the trees as soon as possible. Work has already started on the Siskiyou Mountain Park property.

Foresty Chief, Chris Chambers said, “I just encourage everybody out there to go out, you know, get your mountain biking and hiking and running and all that in right now through the end of spring break before things are going to have to be closed down for public safety.”

Chambers says some trails in the area will close starting on Monday (4/1/24).

There is an interactive map on the City of Ashland’s website for updates on the closures.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.