Eagle Point Police Department recognizing ‘First Responder Wellness Week’

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — This week the Eagle Point Police Department is recognizing ‘First Responder Wellness Week’ in partnership with wellness company Lexipol.

Eagle Point police are joining thousands of public safety agencies to make March 25th through the 29th, ‘First Responder Wellness Week’.

Police Chief Jim Hamilton says first responders are exposed to things that most people will never see, and many are simply not equipped to cope with the intense mental and emotional stress.

Chief Hamilton wants to extend resources to the families of first responders as well, adding that trauma on the job can often show up at home.

You may think you’re okay, but on the outside you’re projecting the wrong things, and family are the best ones to call you out to say ‘hey, I think you need to go talk to somebody.’

Chief Hamilton says the department is focused on developing a regional peer support program for Jackson County first responders. He said a clinician is also working with the department to implement automatic stress debriefings after critical or traumatic incidents.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.