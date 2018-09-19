Trump surveys Florence damage

(NBC News) President Trump paid a visit Wednesday to the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Florence.
“Whatever we have to do at the federal level we’ll be there and you know that 100 percent,” Mr. Trump told Florence survivors in North Carolina.
The president thanked volunteers and helped pass out meals at a food distribution center before touring one of the devastated neighborhoods in hard-hit New Bern.
“We’re going to be with you, you know that, we’re with you already…we’ll get it fixed up,” the president said.
Getting things “fixed-up” is going to be a long and difficult process, especially in places where the water is still rising.
“This event’s not over,” FEMA Administrator Brock Turner said. “The rivers are still cresting, so we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to the life safety and sustainment mission.”
