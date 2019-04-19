Home
Two dead after small plane crash near Brookings airport

BROOKINGS, Ore. –

UPDATE: According to the Curry County Sheriff’s office, they received a call from Brookings Police around 4:15 reporting a possible plane crash. Callers said they saw a plane go down north of the Brookings airport near Henderson Road.

Multiple agencies responded to the area, and two helicopters were dispatched to search in the air.

Around 4:45 pm, the plane was found by air and ground crews. Both occupants had already died. Ground crews were able to remove both bodies from the wreckage. Both people were from Del Norte County, California.

The NTSB and FAA have now taken over the investigation, and are traveling to the scene. At this point, the names of both people are not being released until the investigation is complete.

Two people are dead following a plane crash in Brookings, that’s according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward.

It happened shortly after 4 pm this afternoon, Sheriff Ward says the plane went down just a mile north of the Brookings airport. He says only two people were in the plane, and neither of them survived.

