Home
Two vehicle crash on Rockydale Road

Two vehicle crash on Rockydale Road

News Top Stories , , , ,

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Rockydale road Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 2 p.m.

According to IVFD, one of the vehicles was flipped on its side. The driver of the vehicle was pinned inside and required extrication and was taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

The driver of the other vehicle did not require medical treatment.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »