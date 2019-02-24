Two vehicle crash on Rockydale Road

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — The Illinois Valley Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Rockydale road Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 2 p.m.
According to IVFD, one of the vehicles was flipped on its side. The driver of the vehicle was pinned inside and required extrication and was taken to Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
The driver of the other vehicle did not require medical treatment.
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]