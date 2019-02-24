High speed chase ends in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — At least five different law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed chase that started in Roseburg.
According to Oregon State Police, the incident began at around 5:30 P.M. Saturday when police responded to a call involving a carjacking at the Red Robin Restaurant in Roseburg. Police say they were not able to steal the vehicle and fled in their original car.
Roseburg Police Department arrested one suspect who was left behind. 31-year-old, Jose Lopez-Jovel from El Salvador has been lodged at the Douglas County Jail on warrants of fugitive from another state (Utah).
The other suspect who fled the scene and was later arrested by police was identified as 30-year-old, Matthew Anthony Fanelli of New Mexico.
Police say they located Fanelli heading southbound on Interstate 5. Fanelli shot a firearm several times and struck a few vehicles including a commercial motor vehicle, a passenger car (striking an occupied child seat inside) and an OSP patrol car disabling it.
The pursuit continued into Josephine County where police lost sight of him. Fanelli attempted to carjack another vehicle near a residence on Pickett Creek Road. A couple was home at the time when he attempted to carjack them. Fanelli shot the male and assaulted the female, but was not able to take their car.
Law enforcement located the vehicle again. Fanelli’s vehicle became disabled and was taken into custody.
Fanelli has been lodged in the Josephine County Jail on multiple charges.
Authorities discovered the two suspects were associated with a multi-state crime spree of violent criminal activity.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068.
