U.S. Cellular Community Park sets economic record in 2019

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s U.S. Cellular Community Park set a big economic record in 2019.
The city of Medford announced Wednesday that U.S. Cellular Community Park has generated over $12 Million in the past year alone. According to the city, it’s the first time U.S. Cellular has broken that mark since it opened in 2008.
In the past year, over one thousand teams visited the Rogue Valley. While they were here, they spent over $5.4 million. Nine of the 10 city run tournaments sold out in certain age groups at the 15 field facility. All of these things, along with a non-smoky summer helped to secure that record for the park.
“So the team count was about the same as last year. What drove the economic impact was there were about 200 more visiting teams this year than last year, so that was more heads in beds and therefore more economic stimulus.”
According to Rosenthal, the estimated amount of visitor spending since the park opened has already exceeded construction costs. Rosenthal says they’re hoping the success of this park will show the city council the benefit of some of the other parks they have planned for the future.
