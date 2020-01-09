Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, DUII after fatal crash in Josephine County

Oregon State Police said on the night of September 27, 2019, a car driven by 46-year-old Freddie Tillett of Grants Pass was traveling southbound on Highway 99. He was reportedly driving recklessly and crossed into oncoming traffic when he hit another car head-on.
The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old Brenda Reinert. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Reinert was the wife of a Wolf Creek firefighter.
Tillett was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. When he was ready to be released to law enforcement custody, he was booked in the Josephine County Jail for manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
According to investigators, Tillett’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.
Prosecutors said Tillett has three previous DUII’s and 13 other convictions.
During a court appearance on January 8, 2020, Tillett pleaded guilty to manslaughter and DUII.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, Tillett agreed with prosecutors to spend 120 months in prison for the manslaughter charge and 364 days in jail for DUII.