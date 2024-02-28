Volunteer Caretaker position for Rogue River Ranch

AGNESS, Ore. — If you’re looking to live more in nature, here’s a neat opportunity for you by the Rogue River this summer. The Bureau of Land Management is looking for two volunteer caretakers to watch over the Rogue River Ranch.

If you’re sick of city life BLM says it’s just about as far as you can get away from civilization while still being accessible by car. Though you’re remote, you won’t be lonely as ranch caretakers will have lots of interaction with hikers, rafters, and Tucker Flat Campground goers. Job duties also include grounds upkeep, growing a vegetable garden, and keeping an eye on the property.

We spoke with Todd Neville, the Assistant Field Manager at the BLM who said, “Those that are interested in applying can go to volunteer.gov (Apply to Rogue River Ranch). That’s the ability for me to accept applications and interview people for the job because I’m looking for a good fit of people that can perform those job duties.” He also added that applicants need to be physically able and be first aid certified.

If this all sounds like your perfect summer, visit the “BLM Oregon & Washington” Facebook page for more information.

