OSU Alum Steven Jackson to deliver Commencement Address

CORVALLIS Ore. — Oregon State University’s 155th Commencement Ceremony is coming up in June and it will have a special speaker. Steven Jackson an Oregon Beaver alum and former NFL running back will deliver the address.

Jackson attended Oregon State from 2001 to 2003. He later played for the NFL for 12 years and then returned to Oregon State to complete his degree in Human Development and Family Science.

Oregon State President Jayathi Murthy said, “Steven Jackson has been an inspiration to generations of Beavers for his leadership and accomplishments in athletics, philanthropy, media and the arts.”

Oregon State hopes Jackson’s address will inspire graduates as they begin their post-college lives.

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 15 at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus.

