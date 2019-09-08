Home
Woman dies in early morning car crash after Jeep hits utility pole

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — A woman has died after her Jeep hit a utility pole off the highway in Klamath County this weekend.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash just after Four Saturday morning, on Highway 50 near milepost 19. Their investigation found the 33-year-old Tulelake resident Jessica Harris was driving south down the highway when her Jeep veered off the road for unknown reasons.

Police say she sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway was closed for three hours for the investigation.

