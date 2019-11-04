Home
Yreka H.S. participates in gaming marathon to raise money for Children’s hospital

Yreka H.S. participates in gaming marathon to raise money for Children’s hospital

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

YREKA, Ore. — Gamers gathered at Yreka High School over the weekend all to participate in a 25-hour gaming marathon.  The money raised goes to the charity Extra Life — which donates all proceeds to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

In its seventh year, roughly 30 people participated all to raise money for sick and injured kids.  The group raised nearly $4,000 this year. To date, organizers said they raised $23,000.  Donations stay local to fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.

“We can do good just like any other kind of activity or sport,” said Josh Thompson, Y.H.S. science teacher. “We mostly have current students or previous graduates participate.”

Extra Life has raised over $50 million for sick and injured kids since 2008.

To find out more information or to donate to the YHS club, click here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »