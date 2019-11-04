Yreka H.S. participates in gaming marathon to raise money for Children’s hospital

YREKA, Ore. — Gamers gathered at Yreka High School over the weekend all to participate in a 25-hour gaming marathon. The money raised goes to the charity Extra Life — which donates all proceeds to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.
In its seventh year, roughly 30 people participated all to raise money for sick and injured kids. The group raised nearly $4,000 this year. To date, organizers said they raised $23,000. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care.
“We can do good just like any other kind of activity or sport,” said Josh Thompson, Y.H.S. science teacher. “We mostly have current students or previous graduates participate.”
Extra Life has raised over $50 million for sick and injured kids since 2008.
To find out more information or to donate to the YHS club, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]