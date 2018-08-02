Tourism in Grants Pass taking a hit due to wildfires

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Tourism in Grants Pass is taking a hit as a result of wild fires and smoke.
Sue Brown, Business Director of the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce, says crowds at annual events like “Back to the 50’s” and Concerts in the Park were a quarter of what they were last year.
“We had a pretty big name in Curtis Salgado and we expected like 6,000 people, but only had 1,200,” said Brown. “So, if they’re not coming to stay in the hotels, eat in the restaurants, and shop downtown, then it’s definitely having a huge impact on what’s happening here in Grants Pass.”
Brown says summer is when the most money comes in to town … and the drop in tourism is already having a ripple effect on the local economy.