Grants Pass woman making food for Oregon National Guard

Local News

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass woman is making home-cooked meals for the Oregon National Guard.

Maria Modica started bringing meals to service members weeks ago and now provides two meals a day.

“Today is tuna tetrazzini with green beans. There’s almost always a green salad. We’ve had rice and beans, lasagna, chili, chicken tacos,” said Modia. “Tomorrow is enchiladas…”

Modica says most of the meals are home-cooked, but they’ve had restaurants like Shari’s Cafe and Pies, Elmer’s Restaurant, Taprock Northwest Grill, and Babe’s Bakery donate food as well.

