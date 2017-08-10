Tractor ends up on top of vehicle in Gaston crash

Gaston, Ore. – Occupants of a vehicle driving in an Oregon town found themselves trapped under a tractor for over an hour.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, two tractors pulling combine trailers were traveling through downtown Gaston around 8:40 p.m. on August 9.
A Pontiac carrying two people was driving in the oncoming lane when it clipped one of the tractors, pulling it into the path of the second tractor.
WCSO said the tractor drove up on top of the Pontiac, trapping the occupants.
Forest Grove Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to help move the approximately 15,000 pound tractor.
They said 40 rescue personnel assisted as two large tow trucks lifted the tractor off vehicle, which was then pulled free.
The whole operation took nearly one and a half hours
The two occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WCSO said the tractor operators, ages 15 and 17-year-old, had licenses to operate the equipment.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.