Modoc July Complex 91% contained

Modoc National Forest, Calif. – A series of fire that have burned over 83,000 acres in northern California are 91% contained.
As of August 10 at 12:00 p.m., the U.S. Forest Service said 1,227 personnel are working to suppress the lightning-sparked Modoc July Complex west of Highway 395.
While crews continue to mop numerous fires, they’re also prepared for any new fire activity ahead of forecasted thunderstorms in the area.
Holdover fires are also a concern, with incoming higher temperatures and lower humidity levels.
According to the USFS, the Steele Fire is estimated at around 45,690 acres and is 91% contained.
The Cove Fire is estimated at 30,886 and is 100% contained.