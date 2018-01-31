Home
Train carrying GOP Congress members hits garbage truck

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One person is dead after a chartered train carrying House and Senate Republicans collided with a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said one person was killed and one was seriously injured. There were no injuries to the Republican lawmakers or their staff.

The train was carrying the GOP members to West Virginia when a sudden impact jolted everyone, according to Florida Representative Carlos Curbelo.

An Amtrack statement said the crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet Virginia.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake described a “big impact,” saying the crash created a “terrible scene.”

Updates: http://nbcnews.to/2E5BYj4

