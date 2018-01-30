Home
First super blue blood moon in U.S. since 1886

First super blue blood moon in U.S. since 1886

Medford, Ore.- A once in a life time event will have stargazers at awe, when a rare super blue blood moon fills the sky just before the crack of dawn Wednesday morning.

“Nobody alive has seen it in the United States,” Robert Black, North Medford High School astronomy teacher said.

Which is why he’s getting up early.

“I’m going to set my alarm for about 3:48 a.m. that’s when the moon moves into the earth’s shadow,” he said.

What makes this one special is that three lunar events are happening all at once.

“I think like anything else a blue moon is rare, a super full moon is rare, a lunar eclipse is rare so when you put those three together it’s a very pretty interesting mix,” Black said.

For Black it’s something he’s seen in textbooks, but never in person.

“You talk about these topics and watching them come together, it’s prettying exciting,” he said.

While Black is unsure when the next super blue blood moon event is after Wednesday, he’s just excited to get the opportunity to talk about it with his students.

“Not assuming any time soon, I’m just trying to set my alarm and get up tonight,” he said

The super blue blood moon will take place Wednesday morning in Oregon beginning just before 5 a.m. and lasting until 6 a.m.

