Train hits Colorado patrol car parked on tracks

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KUSA/NBC) – Newly released video shows a train hitting a Fort Lupton, Colorado police cruiser with the suspect inside.

The Fort Lupton Police Department released the eight-minute video on Friday and it contained edited portions of clips showing the moments surrounding the crash.

Video also shows two officers looking through the suspect’s truck as the train horn can be heard blaring. As it gets closer, one of the officers realizes the patrol car is on the tracks and begins yelling.

The suspect, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was believed to be involved in an earlier road rage call and was apprehended before being placed in the patrol car.

Rios-Gonzales suffered numerous broken bones. However, her attorney said she is conscious and able to talk.

The Fort Lupton Police Department has submitted a felony summons against the suspect to the Weld County district attorney for review.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol are investigating the incident while Fort Lupton police are investigating the alleged road rage case before the collision.