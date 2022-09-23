Grants Pass resident shot and killed by police

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Grants Pass resident was shot and killed by police, while they were looking for a suspect this week.

Oregon State Police, who is investigating the officer involved shooting, said it happened Monday night.

46 year-old Mark Barrett Caldwell was shot by police Monday night.

He was declared dead Thursday, his neighbors today are upset about the tragic situation.

One anonymous neighbor said, “it doesn’t make me feel good. There’s too much of this going on in the country right now and it’s got to stop.”

Oregon State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on Westholm Avenue in Grants Pass Monday night.

It began when police received a report of suspicious activity in a nearby park.

Soon after, OSP says 46-year old resident Mark Barrett Caldwell was shot and killed by a Grants Pass police officer.

The agency said in a press release that Caldwell was armed, but he was not the suspect.

A neighbor said, “I come up here where it’s supposed to be nice and peaceful and the mountains, and here we have this going on in my front yard.”

The neighbor who wishes to stay anonymous, said he was watching tv when he heard gunshots around 8:30 Monday.

He said, “they were in rapid succession ‘boom, boom’ and then just half a second later it was just a continued barrage of gunfire, 6 to 8 shots.”

He ducked down to hide from the gunfire.

He said police had the street closed for 12 hours overnight and wouldn’t give out any information about what happened.

“I didn’t know exactly what was going on, they wouldn’t tell us,” he said.

But the neighbor said he saw police officers washing what appeared to be blood off their hands, then a fire truck was used to wash the street as well.

The neighbor says he didn’t know Caldwell.

“I was unaware that he had been shot, and that it was a neighbor,” he said.

But the situation still leaves him with a bad taste in his mouth, with how police handled the situation.

He said, “too close to home, I thought I left that in Arizona.”

NBC 5 reached out to Grants Pass Police and OSP for comment, they declined interviews.

Police said they’re still searching for the suspect.