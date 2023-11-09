Travel Medford launches Rogue Valley Bucket List

MEDFORD, Ore. -There’s no shortage of amazing things to do and see in our region. So Travel Medford is making it easy to keep your Rogue Valley Bucket List organized with a new program.

The new Bucket List Passport gives you exclusive deals around Southern Oregon and the chance to win prizes. Here’s how it works.

First you sign up for free at TravelMedford.org

This gives your mobile passport which lists attractions, retailers and restaurants to visit. Then you can visit venues and check in with your passport.

Each time you check in you earn points which you can redeem for some pretty cool prizes.

