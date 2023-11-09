SOUTHERN OREGON – The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership announcing some upcoming prescribed burns .

In the Fremont Winema National Forest. 100 acres will be burned at 12 miles southwest of Silver Lake 50 acres northwest of Chiloquin and another burn pile is planned for 11 miles northwest of Lakeview.

In BLM’s Lakeview District, crews will work on burning 200 acres northwest of Keno near Surveyor Mountain and another 225 acres north of Lakeview near highway 31 and 395.

And finally, in Crater Lake National Park a prescribed burn of 140 Acres is planned along the north entrance.

Crews will be working on these burns over several days and piles are expected to smolder depending on size and weather

