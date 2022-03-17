Traveling basketball coach arrested in Douglas County now faces federal charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A community college coach arrested in Douglas County for online sexual corruption of a minor is now facing federal charges.

Investigators said 35-year-old Nathan “Nate” Ezell Bowie of Portland is the head coach for the Mt. Hood Community College basketball team. He regularly travels in and out of Oregon hosting basketball camps and clinics while working as an education assistant at Hall Elementary School in Gresham.

During a high school basketball clinic in the community of Glide last November, Bowie reportedly encouraged female athletes to follow him on social media.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Bowie used one of those connections to strike up an online relationship with an underage girl. Eventually, he reportedly started asking for “intimate” images of her. Prosecutors said he threatened to disclose the images to others if he didn’t receive more.

After he planned to meet the girl for a “sexual encounter” while he was in Douglas County representing Mt. Hood Community College in early March, he was arrested.

Bowie was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and charged with using a child in display of sexual content and online sexual corruption of a minor.

On March 17, the U.S. Department of Justice said Bowie was charged by a federal criminal complaint with sexually exploiting a child, coercion and enticement, and receipt of child pornography.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are investigating the case.

“Detectives believe Bowie may have employed similar techniques with other minors in his travels within and out of Oregon,” DCSO said. “Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about online safety practices. If anyone believes they or their child may have had similar contact with Bowie, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.”