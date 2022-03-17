WinterSpring bereavement program finds home at La Clinca

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local program helping people deal with grief and loss has found a permanent home.

Rogue Valley-based La Clinica is merging with community-based bereavement-services organization WinterSpring, which will now have its grief and loss support programs integrated into La Clinica’s health and wellness classes.

La Clinica plans to continue all WinterSpring programs and hopes to add new ones to support the continuing recovery from the 2020 Almeda Fire. It also hopes to expand courses available in Spanish.

Both organizations were founded back in 1989.