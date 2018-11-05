Trump and Obama make final midterm push

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Heavy hitters are making late-round appearances for candidates ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
President Trump will campaign in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri Monday, after riling up Republicans in Georgia and Tennessee on topics like the economy and immigration.
Former President Obama also hit the campaign trail Sunday, making stops in Illinois and Indiana. He’s urging people not to be distracted by false claims about migrants seeking asylum.
A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Democrats have a seven-point edge among likely voters, while the president’s job approval rating remains upside down.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2AMDuV3