Trump cancels GOP convention in Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump is canceling part of the GOP convention. Trump announced Thursday that all Republican convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida are now called-off.
Trump said it’s not the right time to have a big convention. “So I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida component of the GOP convention,” he said. “We’ll be starting in North Carolina for the Monday as has always been planned. We were never taken that off. That’s remaining as it is. The delegates are going to get together. That’s where they do their nomination. So the delegates are going to North Carolina and there’ll be doing the nomination. And we’re going to do some other things with tele- rallies and online the week that we’re discussing, which will be really good.”
Jacksonville’s sheriff recently said there weren’t enough officers, time or money to keep everyone safe for the convention.
GOP events in Charlotte, North Carolina, are still in the works.