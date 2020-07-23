Several lightning caused fires in Siskiyou County

Lightning is being blamed for starting several fires in northern California. Six fires were caused by the over 270 lightning strikes in Siskiyou County last night. The largest fire burned a quarter acre, the smallest burned a single tree.
All of those fires were contained and are now being watched. Cal Fire says their focus has now shifted back to Siskiyou County’s largest wildfire, the Badger Fire, which began June 18.
“We want to make sure folks are ready and prepared, so that they have a to-go bag and keep an ear out for the current situation. At any time something could change,” said Suzi Brady with Cal Fire.
The Badger Fire has burned more than 550 acres. According to Cal Fire it is 65 percent contained.
It is still not known what caused the fire to start. Brady said they hope to have the Badger Fire completely contained by the weekend.
