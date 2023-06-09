Trump says he’s been indicted in classified docs probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he’s been indicted in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The news comes just days after his lawyers met with Special Counsel Jack Smith and other officials at the main justice building in Washington, D.C.

Trump has already been indicted in New York for allegedly falsifying business records.

He denies wrongdoing in that case and has pleaded not guilty.

He also could face an indictment in Georgia for efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

This is a breaking news story. Visit NBCNews.com for updates.

