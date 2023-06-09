Hail and heavy rain could affect crops in the Rogue Valley

Posted by Derek Strom June 8, 2023

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Hail and heavy rain swept through the Rogue Valley Wednesday and if it continues, it could affect a number of crops.

Wineries around the area are getting close to their ‘bloom’ period.

During bloom, which typically starts in the middle of June, heavy rain and hail can be very damaging to crops.

One winery owner said seeing hail this time of year is very unusual.

He said there’s not much they can to to protect their crops from the weather, but he hopes the forecast will clear up soon.

Ross Allen, co-owner of Padigan Wines said, “during the bloom, heavy rain can disrupt the flowers. Hail obviously can be very damaging to those small flowers.”

Allen said he talked to a few other winery owners in the area who experienced heavy rain.

He said none of them reported any damage to their vineyards.

Allen said hail can also damage other crops like pears and hail can even knock fruit out of trees entirely.

He hopes the worst of this week’s weather is already over.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content