Hail and heavy rain could affect crops in the Rogue Valley

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Hail and heavy rain swept through the Rogue Valley Wednesday and if it continues, it could affect a number of crops.

Wineries around the area are getting close to their ‘bloom’ period.

During bloom, which typically starts in the middle of June, heavy rain and hail can be very damaging to crops.

One winery owner said seeing hail this time of year is very unusual.

He said there’s not much they can to to protect their crops from the weather, but he hopes the forecast will clear up soon.

Ross Allen, co-owner of Padigan Wines said, “during the bloom, heavy rain can disrupt the flowers. Hail obviously can be very damaging to those small flowers.”

Allen said he talked to a few other winery owners in the area who experienced heavy rain.

He said none of them reported any damage to their vineyards.

Allen said hail can also damage other crops like pears and hail can even knock fruit out of trees entirely.

He hopes the worst of this week’s weather is already over.

