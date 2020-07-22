Trump’s ‘Operation Legend’ sends federal offciers to American cities

Trump said, “I am announcing that the Department of Justice will immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshal Service and Homeland Security will together be sending hundreds of skilled law enforcement officers to Chicago.”
Operation Legend is named for 4-year-old Legend Taliferro who was shot and killed in Kansas City two weeks ago. His parents were present for Wednesday’s announcement at the White House.
The president said he blames a movement to de-fund and dismantle police departments for the increased violence and vowed it would never happen.
“My vision for America’s cities could not be more different than the lawlessness being pushed by the extreme radical left,” the president said. “While others want to de-fund, defame, and abolish the police, I want to support and honor our great police.”
Attorney General William Barr, who attended Wednesday’s news conference, said hundreds of federal agents are already in Kansas City under the program.