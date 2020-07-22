Home
Public meetings to focus on reopening Klamath County schools

Klamath County, Ore. – The Klamath County School District has scheduled a series of community forums to discuss school reopening plans.

Klamath County Schools will reopen August 31st.

“The district and the building principals would like to have meetings with the community members and parents.”  Notes Klamath County Schools Superintendent Glen Szymoniak.  “To explain just exactly how we expect school to open up in the fall.”

To allow for proper physical distancing, all of the public hearings will be held outside, including 3 meetings at Viking Field at Mazama High School.

“We’ve got great weather here, so we want to take advantage of that.”  Szymoniak explains.  “Also, by having meetings outside, we don’t have to wear masks.”

Szymoniak says there are 3 major limiting factors in reopening schools.  “Transportation, the square footage that each student requires in the building, and then also, cohorting, or keeping the group sizes small that the students are exposed to.”

Those smaller class sizes will require staggered school days.

“We’re planning a hybrid model.”  Notes Szymoniak.  “Where students will be in an ‘A’ group or a ‘B’ group – and they’ll be coming in Monday and Tuesday if they’re ‘A’, Wednesday and Thursday if they’re ‘B’.

Home school options will also be available for parents not comfortable sending their kids to school.

The Community forums will be held:

July 23rd, 6:30, Lost river / Merrill / Malin – Lost River High School

July 29th, 6:pm, Chiloquin Schools – North lawn, Chiloquin High School

July 29th, 6:pm, Mazama / Brixner – Mazama Football Field

July 30th, 6:pm, Shasta / Ferguson – Mazama Football Field

August 3rd, 6:pm, Peterson / Stearns – Mazama Football Field

August 4th, 6:pm, Bonanza / Gearhart – Bonanza School

August 4th, 6:pm, Gilchrist – Gilchrist School

August 5th, 6:pm, Keno – Keno Elementary

August 5th, 6:pm, Henley / Falcon Heights – Henley Complex

