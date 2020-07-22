Public meetings to focus on reopening Klamath County schools

Klamath County, Ore. – The Klamath County School District has scheduled a series of community forums to discuss school reopening plans.
Klamath County Schools will reopen August 31st.
“The district and the building principals would like to have meetings with the community members and parents.” Notes Klamath County Schools Superintendent Glen Szymoniak. “To explain just exactly how we expect school to open up in the fall.”
To allow for proper physical distancing, all of the public hearings will be held outside, including 3 meetings at Viking Field at Mazama High School.
“We’ve got great weather here, so we want to take advantage of that.” Szymoniak explains. “Also, by having meetings outside, we don’t have to wear masks.”
Szymoniak says there are 3 major limiting factors in reopening schools. “Transportation, the square footage that each student requires in the building, and then also, cohorting, or keeping the group sizes small that the students are exposed to.”
Those smaller class sizes will require staggered school days.
“We’re planning a hybrid model.” Notes Szymoniak. “Where students will be in an ‘A’ group or a ‘B’ group – and they’ll be coming in Monday and Tuesday if they’re ‘A’, Wednesday and Thursday if they’re ‘B’.
Home school options will also be available for parents not comfortable sending their kids to school.
The Community forums will be held:
July 23rd, 6:30, Lost river / Merrill / Malin – Lost River High School
July 29th, 6:pm, Chiloquin Schools – North lawn, Chiloquin High School
July 29th, 6:pm, Mazama / Brixner – Mazama Football Field
July 30th, 6:pm, Shasta / Ferguson – Mazama Football Field
August 3rd, 6:pm, Peterson / Stearns – Mazama Football Field
August 4th, 6:pm, Bonanza / Gearhart – Bonanza School
August 4th, 6:pm, Gilchrist – Gilchrist School
August 5th, 6:pm, Keno – Keno Elementary
August 5th, 6:pm, Henley / Falcon Heights – Henley Complex
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.