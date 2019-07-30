Tucker Fire grows rapidly to over 12,000 acres

MODOC NAT’L FOREST, Calif. – A fire burning near the Oregon-California border grew by 10,000 acres in the past 24 hours.
The U.S. Forest Service said the human-caused Tucker Fire started near Clear Lake Reservoir in Modoc County, California on July 28. The location is about 40 miles southeast of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The fire spread erratically the evening after it started, growing to about 2,000 acres by 6:00 p.m.
By the morning of July 29, crews reported good progress fighting the Tucker Fire. At the time, outbuildings and powerlines were affected, but no evacuations were ordered and no homes were threatened.
Despite firefighters’ efforts, the fire spread out of control lines during the 29th, growing more than 10,000 acres in the span of 24 hours. The fire was last reported to be 12,973 acres progressing toward the shores of Clear Lake.
No evacuations were ordered, but the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was notifying nearby residents who may be affected by the fire.